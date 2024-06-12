Russians shell Chernihiv region with mortars: 13 explosions

Russian troops fired mortars at the border of Chernihiv region, causing 13 explosions, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with mortars. 13 explosions were recorded," the statement on Facebook reads.

Thus, 13 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars) were recorded in Semenivka community in the direction of Bleshnya and Leonivka settlements.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

