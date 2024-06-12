ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Russians shell Chernihiv region with mortars: 13 explosions

Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with mortars, causing 13 explosions in the direction of Bleshnya and Leonivka in Semenivka community, with no reports of local casualties.

Russian troops fired mortars at the border of Chernihiv region, causing 13 explosions, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.    

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with mortars. 13 explosions were recorded," the statement on Facebook reads.

Thus, 13 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars) were recorded in Semenivka community in the direction of Bleshnya and Leonivka settlements.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

