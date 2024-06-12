Russian army attacked Sumy region at night with mortars, drone and air power: 20 explosions

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 7 times overnight, 20 explosions from mortars, air strikes, dropping explosives from a drone and small arms fire were recorded, the Sumy RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired seven times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 20 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Miropil, Krasnopil, Bilopil communities were shelled," RMA reported in Telegram and listed the names:

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (8 explosions).

Khotyn community: mortar shelling (2 explosions) and small arms fire.

Myropilska community: an NAR air strike (7 explosions) and mortar shelling (2 explosions) were recorded.

Bilopilska community: 1 munition (1 explosion) was dropped from the territory of rF from an enemy UAV.

Zelensky on the situation in Sumy region: as of this morning, the flag of the Russian Federation in Ryzhevka was destroyed, there is no presence of the occupier