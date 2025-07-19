$41.870.00
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Russians launched a missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

In the Vasylkivska community of Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian missile destroyed an outpatient clinic, a school, a cultural institution, and private homes. Two people died as a result of the attack, and cars caught fire.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Vasylkiv community, two people are known to have died, and an outpatient clinic and a school were damaged, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The aggressor hit the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykivskyi district with a missile. Unfortunately, there are also dead. According to preliminary information, there are two of them.

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, an outpatient clinic, a school, and a cultural institution were destroyed. Private houses were damaged. Cars caught fire.

Addition

At night in Dnipropetrovsk region, Pavlohrad suffered the most massive attack by the Russian Federation. As a result of the shelling, industrial enterprises, a fire station, and a five-story residential building were damaged, and fires broke out, the State Emergency Service reported.

"Hellish night and morning for Pavlohrad": the OVA reported the most massive attack with missiles and drones19.07.25, 08:30 • 21444 views

The head of the OVA also reported that the number of victims of the Russian attack on Dnipro on July 14 increased. "A 51-year-old man who was injured during the attack on the Dnipro district on July 14 died in the hospital. All this time, doctors tried to save him. But the injuries were too severe," Lysak noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

