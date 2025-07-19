Russians launched a missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead reported

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Vasylkiv community, two people are known to have died, and an outpatient clinic and a school were damaged, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The aggressor hit the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykivskyi district with a missile. Unfortunately, there are also dead. According to preliminary information, there are two of them. - Lysak wrote.

According to him, an outpatient clinic, a school, and a cultural institution were destroyed. Private houses were damaged. Cars caught fire.

Addition

At night in Dnipropetrovsk region, Pavlohrad suffered the most massive attack by the Russian Federation. As a result of the shelling, industrial enterprises, a fire station, and a five-story residential building were damaged, and fires broke out, the State Emergency Service reported.

"Hellish night and morning for Pavlohrad": the OVA reported the most massive attack with missiles and drones

The head of the OVA also reported that the number of victims of the Russian attack on Dnipro on July 14 increased. "A 51-year-old man who was injured during the attack on the Dnipro district on July 14 died in the hospital. All this time, doctors tried to save him. But the injuries were too severe," Lysak noted.