Russians hit Kramatorsk with three air bombs in the morning, one wounded - police
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk with three guided aerial bombs. The attack wounded a 54-year-old man and damaged garages and a car.
Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk in Donetsk region this morning, wounding a civilian, the National Police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"The Russians hit the city with three UMPB D-30 SN guided missiles," police said.
The shelling, as indicated, took place today around 11:00.
"A 54-year-old man sustained numerous shrapnel wounds as a result of the enemy attack. The victim was hospitalized," the police said.
Garages and a car were reportedly damaged.
Legal qualification of a war crime in Russia - Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).
