Russians hit Kramatorsk with three air bombs in the morning, one wounded - police

Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk in Donetsk region this morning, wounding a civilian, the National Police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Russians hit the city with three UMPB D-30 SN guided missiles," police said.

The shelling, as indicated, took place today around 11:00.

"A 54-year-old man sustained numerous shrapnel wounds as a result of the enemy attack. The victim was hospitalized," the police said.

Garages and a car were reportedly damaged.

Legal qualification of a war crime in Russia - Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).

