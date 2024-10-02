Enemy hit a hotel in Sloviansk in the morning, one person wounded - CMA
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of October 2, Sloviansk came under enemy fire. The attack damaged a private hotel, wounded one person, and damaged private homes.
Sloviansk in Donetsk region came under enemy fire this morning, the enemy attacked a private hotel, wounded one person and damaged private houses. The head of the Sloviansk city military administration, Vadym Lyakh, reported on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reported.
Details
"Wednesday, October 2. Today at about 5:00 the city came under enemy fire again. A private hotel was hit. Unfortunately, one person was wounded. Private houses were also damaged," said Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk city military administration, on Facebook on Wednesday.
In Donetsk region, Russians hit an educational institution, houses and damaged 3 infrastructure facilities, 5 residents wounded - RMA02.10.24, 11:16 • 19973 views