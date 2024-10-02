In Donetsk region, Russians hit an educational institution, houses and damaged 3 infrastructure facilities, 5 residents wounded - RMA

On October 1, the Russian army attacked a number of districts of Donetsk region, in particular, Pokrovsk district was under constant shelling. According to the head of the Donetsk RMA, the occupiers fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region, damaging various types of buildings, and wounding 5 residents of the region, UNN reports.

The operational situation in the region as of the morning of October 2.

A number of settlements in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, including Kurakhove, Hirnyk, Kurakhivka, Hostre and others, are under constant shelling.

In Pokrovsk, 3 houses were destroyed and 11 damaged.

In Chernihivka, Dobropolye TG, 2 people were injured and the enterprise was damaged.

A man was wounded in Sloviansk in Kramatorsk district. A social facility was destroyed, 3 infrastructure facilities and 2 retail outlets were damaged. An educational institution was damaged in Kostyantynivka and a house in Mykolaivka. In Dovha Balka, Illinivska TG, 2 people were injured and 4 facilities were damaged.

In Siversk, Bakhmut district, a house was damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 13 private houses, a multi-storey building and 2 industrial buildings were damaged.

According to the RMA, the Russian Armed Forces attacked settlements in Donetsk region 13 times in just 24 hours.

Filashkin also reminded that as of today, 739 people, including 42 children, have been evacuated from Donetsk region.

