In Donetsk region, Russians hit an educational institution, houses and damaged 3 infrastructure facilities, 5 residents wounded - RMA

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 72264 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104133 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168041 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138398 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143458 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139171 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182658 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173165 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104752 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100642 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110329 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112449 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51531 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58189 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168041 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182658 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173165 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200540 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189445 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142091 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142128 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146824 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138234 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155101 views
In Donetsk region, Russians hit an educational institution, houses and damaged 3 infrastructure facilities, 5 residents wounded - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19965 views

Over the last day, the occupants attacked the settlements of Donetsk region 13 times. An educational institution, houses and 3 infrastructure facilities were damaged, and 5 civilians were wounded.

On October 1, the Russian army attacked a number of districts of Donetsk region, in particular, Pokrovsk district was under constant shelling. According to the head of the Donetsk RMA, the occupiers fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region, damaging various types of buildings, and wounding 5 residents of the region, UNN reports.

The operational situation in the region as of the morning of October 2.

A number of settlements in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, including Kurakhove, Hirnyk, Kurakhivka, Hostre and others, are under constant shelling.

In Pokrovsk, 3 houses were destroyed and 11 damaged.

Russian shelling in Donetsk region: two killed, three wounded overnight01.10.24, 10:12 • 23271 view

In Chernihivka, Dobropolye TG, 2 people were injured and the enterprise was damaged.

Image

A man was wounded in Sloviansk in Kramatorsk district. A social facility was destroyed, 3 infrastructure facilities and 2 retail outlets were damaged. An educational institution was damaged in Kostyantynivka and a house in Mykolaivka. In Dovha Balka, Illinivska TG, 2 people were injured and 4 facilities were damaged.

Morning strike in Kherson: authorities declare a day of mourning for the dead01.10.24, 17:58 • 16185 views

In Siversk, Bakhmut district, a house was damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 13 private houses, a multi-storey building and 2 industrial buildings were damaged.

Image

According to the RMA, the Russian Armed Forces attacked settlements in Donetsk region 13 times in just 24 hours.

Filashkin also reminded that as of today, 739 people, including 42 children, have been evacuated from Donetsk region.

General Staff: 155 combat engagements in 24 hours, the hottest areas are Kupiansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors02.10.24, 08:31 • 34402 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
siverskSiversk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk

Contact us about advertising