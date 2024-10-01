Morning strike in Kherson: authorities declare a day of mourning for the dead

Tomorrow, October 2, has been declared a day of mourning in the Kherson region. According to recent reports, more than ten people were injured in today's attack. This was stated by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

02.10.2024 - Day of mourning in Kherson region. Let us honor the memory of those innocently killed by Russian terrorists - Prokudin said.

According to him, this morning, Russian troops brutally killed six Kherson residents who came to the market to shop.

