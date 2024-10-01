Morning strike in Kherson: authorities declare a day of mourning for the dead
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian attack on a market in Kherson killed 6 people and injured more than 10. The head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, declared October 2 a day of mourning in the region.
Tomorrow, October 2, has been declared a day of mourning in the Kherson region. According to recent reports, more than ten people were injured in today's attack. This was stated by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.
Details
02.10.2024 - Day of mourning in Kherson region. Let us honor the memory of those innocently killed by Russian terrorists
According to him, this morning, Russian troops brutally killed six Kherson residents who came to the market to shop.
