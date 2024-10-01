Russian attack on Kherson city center: patrol police show video after the attack

Russian troops attacked the center of Kherson during a nationwide minute of silence. The video after the attack was posted by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshitsky, on Telegram, UNN reports.

"Today, during the nationwide minute of silence, non-humans cynically struck the city center," Biloshitsky said.

He pointed out that patrol policemen were among the first to arrive at the scene, provide first aid to the wounded, and evacuate citizens to safe places and hospitals.

Russian attack on the market in the center of Kherson: 6 dead and 6 wounded