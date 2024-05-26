Russians fired 10 times at the border areas of Sumy region

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 86 explosions were recorded. Mykolaiv, Yunakiv, Myropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Shalyhyne and Druzhbivka communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

Mykolayivka community: the enemy fired from artillery (6 explosions).

Junakivka community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: Russians attacked with Grad MLRS (13 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: mortar shelling (9 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions) were recorded.

Shalyhynska community: artillery shelling (19 explosions) and Grad MLRS shelling (15 explosions).

Myropilska community: 15 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.

Velykopysarivska community: there was an artillery shelling (2 explosions).

