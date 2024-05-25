Operational situation in the Sumy and Chernihiv sectors remains tense but fully under control - Mysnyk

The operational situation remains tense, but is fully controlled by the Defense Forces in the Sumy and Chernihiv sectors. The enemy is also active in using subversive reconnaissance groups, said Vadym Mysnyk, spokesman for the Siversk military command post, on Saturday, UNN reported.

The operational situation remains tense, but is fully controlled by the Defense Forces at the Sumy and Chernihiv directions. The enemy is sticking to its previous tactics, shelling border settlements along the entire border strip. We do not record any concentration of their shelling in a particular direction. The enemy also continues to use subversive reconnaissance groups - Mysnyk said.

He noted that the Defense Forces are constantly monitoring the situation in the border area, including the movement of enemy personnel and equipment.

"It should be noted that they are not concentrated in one place. The enemy has accumulated some forces, but they are scattered over hundreds of kilometers of the state border. In case of an offensive, we are ready. We are considering various scenarios to repel the enemy," added Mysnyk.

According to him, the occupiers on the border have different units that have combat experience, as well as those that do not.

Recall

Earlier, Mysnyk stated that the Russian military is mining its territories and rebuilding fortifications on the border with Chernihiv region. The Russian group "Sever" is stationed there.