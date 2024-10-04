Russians executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield, 80% of these executions took place this year - OGP

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Russians executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield, 80% of these executions took place this year - OGP

Russians executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield, 80% of these executions took place this year - OGP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38668 views

The OGP reports 93 executions of Ukrainian soldiers by Russians on the battlefield. 80% of these cases occurred in 2024, which indicates a significant deterioration in the occupiers' attitude toward prisoners.

It is now known that the Russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. 80% of these executions took place this year. This indicates a serious increase in such cases. This was announced by the head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's Office Yuriy Belousov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Yesterday, new information emerged. A video of a possible Ukrainian serviceman in a defiant uniform was shared on Telegram channels... We already have information about the deaths of 93 of our soldiers who were executed on the battlefield. It is important to note that 80% of these executions took place this year. This indicates a serious increase in these cases in 2024

- Belousov said.

He noted that this trend was noticed at the end of last year.

“Since November, there have been changes in the attitude of the Russian military toward our prisoners of war for the worse,” Belousov said.

Add

On October 3, a possible video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russians appeared online.

Thus, the Z-blogger published two videos. In the first one, a man kneeling in a dug hole, at the request of the occupier, says off-screen: “Thanks to Uncle Zhenya Prygozhyn for raising such boys.” At this time, a knife is held to his throat. Later, the Russians shoot him.

Recall

The occupants shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector, an investigation into another war crime by the Russian army has been launched.

According to media reports, another war crime was committed by the Russian occupation army near the villages of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar in the Pokrovsk district.

The released video shows how the captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen came out of the forest plantation under enemy control. After they lined up in a line, the occupiers deliberately opened fire on them. The wounded, who were showing signs of life, were killed at close range by an automatic weapon.

Such actions constitute a cynical and gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualify as a serious international crime.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

