Russians executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield, 80% of these executions took place this year - OGP

It is now known that the Russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. 80% of these executions took place this year. This indicates a serious increase in such cases. This was announced by the head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's Office Yuriy Belousov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Yesterday, new information emerged. A video of a possible Ukrainian serviceman in a defiant uniform was shared on Telegram channels... We already have information about the deaths of 93 of our soldiers who were executed on the battlefield. It is important to note that 80% of these executions took place this year. This indicates a serious increase in these cases in 2024 - Belousov said.

He noted that this trend was noticed at the end of last year.

“Since November, there have been changes in the attitude of the Russian military toward our prisoners of war for the worse,” Belousov said.

Add

On October 3, a possible video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russians appeared online.

Thus, the Z-blogger published two videos. In the first one, a man kneeling in a dug hole, at the request of the occupier, says off-screen: “Thanks to Uncle Zhenya Prygozhyn for raising such boys.” At this time, a knife is held to his throat. Later, the Russians shoot him.

Recall

The occupants shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector, an investigation into another war crime by the Russian army has been launched.

According to media reports, another war crime was committed by the Russian occupation army near the villages of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar in the Pokrovsk district.

The released video shows how the captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen came out of the forest plantation under enemy control. After they lined up in a line, the occupiers deliberately opened fire on them. The wounded, who were showing signs of life, were killed at close range by an automatic weapon.

Such actions constitute a cynical and gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualify as a serious international crime.