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Russians dropped aerial bombs on Kharkiv: a man was killed, and there are injured people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Aerial bombs hit the Slobidskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts of Kharkiv. One person was killed, and there are injured people.

Russians dropped aerial bombs on Kharkiv: a man was killed, and there are injured people

On Friday, October 2, Russian troops dropped aerial bombs on Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts. One of the enemy’s KAB guided aerial bombs hit a residential building; there was one fatality and injuries. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, the number of injured initially rose from six to nine. One person was killed in the Nemyshlianskyi district. Inspections of the impact sites are ongoing.

Later, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported that the number of injured had risen to 17. 

Among them was a boy. One of the injured—a 48-year-old man—is currently in the operating room.

Recall

On Thursday evening, October 1, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with drones. Drone strikes were recorded in the Osnovianskyi and Kyivskyi districts. Buildings were damaged, and there were no casualties.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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