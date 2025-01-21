Russians attacked Dnipro and region: what is known about the destruction and victims

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region in the morning, a warehouse that was not in operation was destroyed in Dnipro, damage was found on the territory of 2 enterprises, and a transport company and residential buildings were damaged in Synelnykivka district, one person was injured, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"It was a turbulent morning for Dnipropetrovs'k region. Explosions occurred in the regional center. An unused warehouse in the city was partially destroyed. A man was wounded in an enemy attack in Sinelnykivka district. He is in a hospital in moderate condition. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance. A transport company and private houses were damaged in the area," said Lysak.

According to him, according to the updated information, 2 apartment buildings and 3 private houses were damaged in the morning rocket attack in Sinelnykivka district. In Dnipro, damage was found on the territory of 2 enterprises and 5 cars were damaged.

Lysak also said that after midnight, Russians attacked Nikopol district twice. Heavy artillery hit Chervonohryhorivska and Pokrovska communities. There were no casualties.

According to him, at night, fighters of the "East" military group destroyed 7 enemy drones over the region.

Dnipro under rocket fire from Russia