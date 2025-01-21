ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Russians attacked Dnipro and region: what is known about the destruction and victims

Russians attacked Dnipro and region: what is known about the destruction and victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28374 views

Russian troops launched missile strikes on Dnipro and Synelnykivka, damaging a warehouse, businesses, and residential buildings. One person was injured, and air defense shot down 7 enemy drones.

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region in the morning, a warehouse that was not in operation was destroyed in Dnipro, damage was found on the territory of 2 enterprises, and a transport company and residential buildings were damaged in Synelnykivka district, one person was injured, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"It was a turbulent morning for Dnipropetrovs'k region. Explosions occurred in the regional center. An unused warehouse in the city was partially destroyed. A man was wounded in an enemy attack in Sinelnykivka district. He is in a hospital in moderate condition. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance. A transport company and private houses were damaged in the area," said Lysak.

According to him, according to the updated information, 2 apartment buildings and 3 private houses were damaged in the morning rocket attack in Sinelnykivka district. In Dnipro, damage was found on the territory of 2 enterprises and 5 cars were damaged.

Lysak also said that after midnight, Russians attacked Nikopol district twice. Heavy artillery hit Chervonohryhorivska and Pokrovska communities. There were no casualties. 

According to him, at night, fighters of the "East" military group destroyed 7 enemy drones over the region.

Dnipro under rocket fire from Russia21.01.25, 06:41

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dniproDnipro

