Russians attacked a hotel in Sumy, struck again during firefighting efforts

In the center of Sumy, Russian troops struck a hotel, attacking again during firefighting, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and local authorities reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Sumy: Russia struck a hotel - during the extinguishing of the fire, a repeated attack occurred. The hit happened in the central part of the city. - reported the State Emergency Service.

As noted by the State Emergency Service, rescuers evacuated 50 citizens.

"During the extinguishing of the fire, the Russians launched a repeated strike on the rescuers. No personnel were injured. The fire has been extinguished," the State Emergency Service stated.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, confirmed Russia's early morning drone strike on a building in the center of Sumy today.

"After the first hit, the enemy insidiously launched a repeated strike – when rescuers were already working at the scene. People were evacuated in time. There are no casualties. All consequences are being eliminated," Hryhorov wrote on social media.

As clarified by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, the enemy launched 2 drone strikes on a building in the city center, damaging the upper floor of the building. "The roof and the upper floor of the building were damaged," added acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.

Kobzar also reported that "today, around 8:30 a.m., an enemy drone hit an educational institution in the territory of the Stetskiv старостат." "As a result of the strike, more than 20 windows were broken, part of the wall and the roof of the building were damaged. There are no preliminary reports of injured or dead," he noted.

165 out of 187 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

Addition

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as a result of Russian shelling of the region's territory over the past day, there is one civilian casualty. In the Sumy community, a 14-year-old boy was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack. During the day, from the morning of February 26 to the morning of February 27, 2026, Russian troops carried out almost 70 shellings of 28 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the region.