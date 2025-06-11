Russians attacked a hospital in Chernihiv region with a drone: details
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops once again attacked the Semenivska hospital in the Chernihiv region, this time with a drone. The facade and premises were damaged, there were no casualties.
In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops again attacked the Semenivska hospital, this time with a drone, there is damage, no casualties, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Today, the Russians attacked the Semenivska hospital again. This is the fifth time this medical facility has been hit. This time, they launched a drone. Preliminary, a "lightning". The facade and premises inside were damaged, windows were blown out. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
The head of the RMA pointed out: the Russian army continues to fight even with hospitals.
"They have attacked the Semenivska hospital again. Absolute evil," he said.
The National Police in the region showed the consequences of the enemy strike.