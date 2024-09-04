Russians attack Kherson region: at least two people wounded

Today, on September 4, Russian troops attacked Kherson region several times. At least two people were wounded as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kherson RMA.

Details

In the morning, Russians attacked a resident of Kindiivka with a drone. According to the RMA, the 33-year-old man was riding a moped down the street when the occupiers dropped explosives on him from a drone.

He sustained explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to his chest, shin, forearm and forehead. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical care - the post reads.

In addition, in the afternoon, the occupiers attacked Shyroka Balka of the Stanislav community. There a 72-year-old man was hit by an enemy drone.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen - the department summarized.

Recall

Yesterday, on September 3, the occupants shelled 16 settlements of Kherson region. Residential buildings, infrastructure and private cars were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 3 people died and 5 were injured.