Russians are trying to break through to the logistics routes in Sumy region: what is happening
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers are fighting at the border of Sumy region, trying to reach the logistics roads towards Suja. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are inflicting significant losses on enemy assault groups at the border.
Russian occupiers continue to engage in battles in the border area of Sumy and operate in assault groups, the Defense Forces are fighting. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, the goal of the Russians remains unchanged - to try to reach the logistics roads leading from Sumy to Sudzha.
However, this plan was known in advance, and therefore it is currently possible to inflict significant losses on the enemy's assault groups.
He added that the fighting in the border area of Sumy continues.
Recall
The occupiers continue attempts to cross the border of Ukraine in Sumy with small assault groups. Due to the unfavorable terrain, the enemy cannot use equipment, but seeks to cut off logistics routes.
