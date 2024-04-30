Russians are practicing 12 key topics against Ukrainians on Facebook at once

Researchers have found that the Russians are practicing 12 key topics against Ukrainians on Facebook for disinformation. This was reported by Serhiy Zhukov, an analyst at the Center for Strategic Communications, during the presentation of the Center's study "Information Attacks in Social Media: Research on the Impact of Russian Disinformation through Facebook Advertising," UNN reports with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

The goal of any IPSO is to push the target to take a certain action or inaction. In the course of the research, we worked through a certain amount of data: about 600 messages from 400 pages from March to November last year, and identified 12 key topics that Russians are working on - Zhukov said.

According to the analyst, four topics are the most popular: the frontline, discrediting the West in the eyes of Ukrainians, mobilization, and corruption in Ukraine.

Their task is to demoralize Ukrainian citizens and encourage people to hide from the war as much as possible. They also aim to provoke as many splits in society as possible, both along civilian and military lines - Zhukov said.

