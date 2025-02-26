Russians are attacking Sumy with new drones - they are invisible and quiet
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is using a new type of stealthy drones to attack Sumy, which has already resulted in the death of one person. The drones have bi-tiered wings, a push rotor, and a 3 kg warhead.
Russians have begun using new drones equipped with explosives to attack civilians. They are dangerous because they are small in size, almost silent and invisible. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The Russians have started using a new type of drone to target civilians. In the past week alone, the city of Sumy has been attacked five times by these drones equipped with explosives,
The consequences were terrible: one person died and three others were injured. The explosions damaged cars and residential buildings.
What this drone looks like:
- It is gray in color and looks like an airplane.
- The two wings are arranged in a “stacked” fashion.
- Electric motor at the back, pushing screw.
- Small in size, inconspicuous, quiet in motion.
- It has a warhead weighing about 3 kg.
How can people protect themselves
- Do not ignore air raid warnings and take cover
- Be careful - although these drones are almost silent, they can still be seen
- If you see a suspicious object, report it to the police immediately.
Recall
On February 24, in the afternoon, the Russian army attacked the city of Sumy with drones. A hit on a roadway was recorded. Two people were injured, one died.