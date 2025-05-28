Russians are aiming to produce 1000 "Shaheds" per day: Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine should also reach this figure

The Russians are trying to establish the production of up to 1,000 kamikaze drones per day, but Ukraine is already ready to respond with powerful strikes by its own drones and intercept Russian ones. Currently, the main challenge remains funding to accelerate domestic production and increase the number of Ukrainian drones to the required level.

This was announced to journalists by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

They are preparing for production so that they have the ability to produce 300-350 drones per day. This is their real situation. They were tasked with having 500 per day. I don't think they have it. Therefore, I do not accept the figure of 1000, although we must understand that it is possible to accumulate for several days, and then there will be such a day. We cannot say that this will not happen - said the President.

He cited as an example the recent strike by Ukraine on Russian positions with 400 small drones simultaneously, which destroyed more than 40 units of Russian equipment. However, according to Zelensky, unlike the Russians, Ukrainian drones struck exclusively military positions on the battlefield, not houses in cities. And this was not the last such operation.

It was an attempt at such an operation. And we will demonstrate to them many times more than this operation. Therefore, they are focusing on a large number of drones. We see, we analyze what is happening. Today, we have planes shooting down drones. We understand how many "Mirages", F-16s are capable of shooting down in one sortie and how many we can use simultaneously in the air - he noted.

Also, according to the President, the Ukrainian army is advancing in the direction of "drone-drone" interceptors.

We are already using them. The question is when we can expand. That is, we have reached the technology of interceptors. This was a problem with the "Shaheds", which they launched at such a height that mobile fire groups cannot shoot them down. We found this answer in drone interceptors - says Zelensky.

He also added that an important issue is the financing of domestic production of interceptors, which needs to be resolved in the near future so that this technology works to protect the country.

We have a problem with this. We spend a lot of money. We are spending more today than we planned. Because everyone is developing, the "Russians" are developing, and our new technologies are emerging. And this is a way out if this technology is funded and it is positive - he stressed.

He added that "Ukraine also needs to have a thousand drones." The use of 100 long-range drones per day, according to Zelensky, is already a reality for Ukraine. "The Russians" will start to feel all this if our partners help us. And we will have the same as the "Russians", 300-500 per day, - we are very close to this," he stressed, adding that the issue is no longer purely in production capabilities, but in funding.

