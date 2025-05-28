Russians are aiming to produce 1000 "Shaheds" per day: Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine should also reach this figure

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM • 7700 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 19933 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 60726 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 41272 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 77148 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 139892 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 109105 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107095 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156895 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 228019 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.5m/s
75%
745mm
Popular news

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM • 42171 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM • 42375 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

May 28, 02:42 AM • 40112 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 27657 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 18168 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 77114 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 106082 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 112368 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 139858 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 220121 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 18839 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 32142 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 38550 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 107476 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 108077 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Russians are aiming to produce 1000 "Shaheds" per day: Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine should also reach this figure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

Russia is trying to produce 1000 "Shaheds" per day, but Ukraine is ready to respond with powerful strikes from its own drones. The main challenge is funding to accelerate production.

Russians are aiming to produce 1000 "Shaheds" per day: Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine should also reach this figure

The Russians are trying to establish the production of up to 1,000 kamikaze drones per day, but Ukraine is already ready to respond with powerful strikes by its own drones and intercept Russian ones. Currently, the main challenge remains funding to accelerate domestic production and increase the number of Ukrainian drones to the required level.

This was announced to journalists by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

They are preparing for production so that they have the ability to produce 300-350 drones per day. This is their real situation. They were tasked with having 500 per day. I don't think they have it. Therefore, I do not accept the figure of 1000, although we must understand that it is possible to accumulate for several days, and then there will be such a day. We cannot say that this will not happen

- said the President. 

He cited as an example the recent strike by Ukraine on Russian positions with 400 small drones simultaneously, which destroyed more than 40 units of Russian equipment. However, according to Zelensky, unlike the Russians, Ukrainian drones struck exclusively military positions on the battlefield, not houses in cities. And this was not the last such operation.

It was an attempt at such an operation. And we will demonstrate to them many times more than this operation. Therefore, they are focusing on a large number of drones. We see, we analyze what is happening. Today, we have planes shooting down drones. We understand how many "Mirages", F-16s are capable of shooting down in one sortie and how many we can use simultaneously in the air

- he noted.

Also, according to the President, the Ukrainian army is advancing in the direction of "drone-drone" interceptors.

We are already using them. The question is when we can expand. That is, we have reached the technology of interceptors. This was a problem with the "Shaheds", which they launched at such a height that mobile fire groups cannot shoot them down. We found this answer in drone interceptors

- says Zelensky.

He also added that an important issue is the financing of domestic production of interceptors, which needs to be resolved in the near future so that this technology works to protect the country.

We have a problem with this. We spend a lot of money. We are spending more today than we planned. Because everyone is developing, the "Russians" are developing, and our new technologies are emerging. And this is a way out if this technology is funded and it is positive

- he stressed. 

He added that "Ukraine also needs to have a thousand drones." The use of 100 long-range drones per day, according to Zelensky, is already a reality for Ukraine. "The Russians" will start to feel all this if our partners help us. And we will have the same as the "Russians", 300-500 per day, - we are very close to this," he stressed, adding that the issue is no longer purely in production capabilities, but in funding. 

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist26.05.25, 02:39 • 74366 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPoliticsTechnologies
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Brent
$63.97
Bitcoin
$108,855.80
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,339.30
Ethereum
$2,640.31