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Russians allowed to compete in archery under their own flag

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6736 views

The International Archery Federation has lifted restrictions on Russian athletes, allowing them to compete under the country's flag and anthem. The decision was made after a review of the IOC's recommendations.

Russians allowed to compete in archery under their own flag

The International Federation of Archery (World Archery) has allowed Russians to compete in events with their country's identity, including under their own flag and with their own anthem. This was reported by the federation's press service, according to UNN

Details 

"The Executive Board of the International Federation of Archery held an online meeting on Friday, August 14, to consider the decision of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee dated July 7, 2026, which confirmed that the previous recommendations restricting the participation of Russian athletes were no longer in effect," the statement said. 

The Executive Board lifted restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes, teams, and officials in competitions held directly under the auspices of the International Federation of Archery.

"Russian athletes and teams can now compete under their country's flag at these events, including the Archery World Cup and World Championships. Restrictions on the use of the Russian flag and anthem, introduced in 2022, have also been lifted in accordance with the decision concerning Belarus adopted in May," the federation said. 

The federation also stated that the return of Russian athletes to competitions continues to be governed by the standard participation requirements, eligibility rights, and anti-doping requirements set out in the Statutes and Rules of the International Federation of Archery, as well as the requirements of the host country, applicable national legislation, visa restrictions, and instructions from government authorities.

"This decision applies to competitions held directly under the auspices of the International Federation of Archery. Participation in competitions held under the auspices of World Archery Europe remains within the competence of the continental federation, and the International Federation of Archery will continue its dialogue with World Archery Europe regarding the implementation of this decision. The International Federation of Archery remains committed to supporting the Ukrainian archery community and all those affected by the ongoing war," the federation said. 

Recall 

In 2023, the International Federation of Archery allowed Russians and Belarusians to return to competitions.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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