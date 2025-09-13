Russian troops struck Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: three people killed, six wounded

At least three civilians were killed and six wounded as a result of shelling in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

At least 3 people were killed and 6 wounded as a result of today's shelling of Kostiantynivka. Since early morning, the city has been under enemy artillery fire and air bomb attacks. An administrative building, numerous private houses, and high-rise buildings were damaged. - the message says.

Filashkin emphasizes that Russian shelling of the city continues almost non-stop. "We are carefully documenting all circumstances."

"Once again, I call on all civilians: take care of yourselves! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" - emphasized the head of Donetsk Oblast.

Three people killed, five wounded in Russian shelling in Sumy region