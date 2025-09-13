$41.310.10
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
07:00 AM • 13084 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 22592 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 36667 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 28102 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 42672 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 49071 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 35814 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 35255 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 24362 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Russian troops struck Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: three people killed, six wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

At least three civilians were killed and six wounded as a result of the shelling of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. The city is under enemy artillery and aerial bomb fire, with an administrative building and residential buildings damaged.

Russian troops struck Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: three people killed, six wounded

At least three civilians were killed and six wounded as a result of shelling in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

At least 3 people were killed and 6 wounded as a result of today's shelling of Kostiantynivka. Since early morning, the city has been under enemy artillery fire and air bomb attacks. An administrative building, numerous private houses, and high-rise buildings were damaged.

- the message says.

Filashkin emphasizes that Russian shelling of the city continues almost non-stop. "We are carefully documenting all circumstances."

"Once again, I call on all civilians: take care of yourselves! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" - emphasized the head of Donetsk Oblast.

Three people killed, five wounded in Russian shelling in Sumy region13.09.25, 10:41 • 1920 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka