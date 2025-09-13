Russian troops struck Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: three people killed, six wounded
Kyiv • UNN
At least three civilians were killed and six wounded as a result of the shelling of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. The city is under enemy artillery and aerial bomb fire, with an administrative building and residential buildings damaged.
At least three civilians were killed and six wounded as a result of shelling in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.
At least 3 people were killed and 6 wounded as a result of today's shelling of Kostiantynivka. Since early morning, the city has been under enemy artillery fire and air bomb attacks. An administrative building, numerous private houses, and high-rise buildings were damaged.
Filashkin emphasizes that Russian shelling of the city continues almost non-stop. "We are carefully documenting all circumstances."
"Once again, I call on all civilians: take care of yourselves! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" - emphasized the head of Donetsk Oblast.
