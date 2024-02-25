Lubinets reacted to the shooting of Ukrainian soldiers by the occupiers in the Bakhmut district

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40765 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 158848 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94561 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 332521 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272889 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203782 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238784 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253357 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159457 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372538 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 85272 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 158776 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 332438 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 231942 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272823 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39827 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34696 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 97203 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103892 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Lubinets reacted to the shooting of Ukrainian soldiers by the occupiers in the Bakhmut district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32155 views

Russian soldiers shot Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in the Bakhmut district, killing at least seven.

Lubinets reacted to the shooting of Ukrainian soldiers by the occupiers in the Bakhmut district

Russian soldiers shot Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in the Bakhmut district, probably on February 24 this year. This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

Another war crime allegedly occurred on February 24, 2024 in the Bakhmut district. The video we obtained shows Ukrainian soldiers surrendering: their hands were raised in the air, showing that they were unarmed and did not pose a threat. The Russians were supposed to take them prisoner, but instead mercilessly shot them,

- the statement reads

Details

The exact number of Ukrainians executed by the Russians is not known, probably at least seven. These were members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Such an execution is a war crime! We also now know from which military unit of the Russian army the soldiers who mercilessly executed the Ukrainians were,

- Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman noted that he would send official letters to the UN and the ICRC so that the organizations would record and publicly acknowledge that the Russian military was killing Ukrainian prisoners.

Recall

In the Bakhmut sector, the occupiers shot nine Ukrainian soldiers, according to footage published by the DeepState Telegram channel.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
International Committee of the Red Cross
United Nations
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Bakhmut
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87