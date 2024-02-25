Lubinets reacted to the shooting of Ukrainian soldiers by the occupiers in the Bakhmut district

Russian soldiers shot Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in the Bakhmut district, probably on February 24 this year. This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

Another war crime allegedly occurred on February 24, 2024 in the Bakhmut district. The video we obtained shows Ukrainian soldiers surrendering: their hands were raised in the air, showing that they were unarmed and did not pose a threat. The Russians were supposed to take them prisoner, but instead mercilessly shot them, - the statement reads

Details

The exact number of Ukrainians executed by the Russians is not known, probably at least seven. These were members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Such an execution is a war crime! We also now know from which military unit of the Russian army the soldiers who mercilessly executed the Ukrainians were, - Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman noted that he would send official letters to the UN and the ICRC so that the organizations would record and publicly acknowledge that the Russian military was killing Ukrainian prisoners.

Recall

In the Bakhmut sector, the occupiers shot nine Ukrainian soldiers, according to footage published by the DeepState Telegram channel.