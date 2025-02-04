Russian troops shelled a railway depot in Dnipropetrovs'k region: did it affect train traffic

Russian troops shelled a railway depot in Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging infrastructure and passenger rolling stock, no railroad workers were injured, and reserve trains were used to minimize the impact on train traffic, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Tuesday on social media, UNN reports.

