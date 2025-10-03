Russian troops shelled a farm in Kharkiv region: 13,000 pigs died

Russian troops struck an agricultural enterprise in the Novovodolazka community of Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the attack, about 13,000 pigs died. One of the enterprise's employees was also injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

About 13,000 pigs died as a result of a Russian UAV attack on an agricultural enterprise in the Novovodolazka community. A large-scale fire broke out: 8 pig-holding buildings burned over a total area of 13.6 thousand square meters. An employee of the enterprise was injured. - the report says.

The State Emergency Service noted that 32 rescuers and 9 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including pyrotechnicians and a community rescue officer, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russia massively attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones, damaging private homes and warehouses in three districts. An 18-year-old girl sustained a leg injury, and 7 horses died in Fastiv district.