Russian troops shelled a farm in Kharkiv region: 13,000 pigs died
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops struck an agricultural enterprise in the Novovodolazka community of Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the attack, about 13,000 pigs died. One of the enterprise's employees was also injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.
The State Emergency Service noted that 32 rescuers and 9 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including pyrotechnicians and a community rescue officer, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling.
