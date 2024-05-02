Russian troops shell nine communities in Sumy region

On May 2, Russian troops fired 40 times at Sumy region. 215 explosions were recorded. Nine communities of the region were under fire. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

The territory of Mykolaivska community was shelled by the Russian military with mortars (15 explosions) and FPV drones (2 explosions).

Krasnopilska community - mortar shelling (10 explosions), FPV drone attack (3 explosions).

The Seredyno-Budska community was attacked with cannon artillery (15 explosions), NAR missiles were launched from an aircraft (4 explosions) and an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska community: explosives were dropped from a drone (2 explosions), FPV drone attacks (4 explosions), and shelling (33 explosions).

Khotynska community: artillery (10 explosions), mortars (5 explosions), and a tank (5 explosions) were used.

Miropilska community: artillery shelling (49 explosions) and FPV drone attack (5 explosions) took place.

The Russian military attacked the Bilopilska community with grenade launchers (10 explosions), mortars (13 explosions), and artillery (6 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: there was artillery shelling (17 explosions).

Esmanska community: 6 mines were dropped by the Russian army on the territory of the community.

Sumy region remains the most active area where the enemy continues to use its subversive reconnaissance groups - SBGS