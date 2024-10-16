Russian troops shell 11 communities in Sumy region: a private house is damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Russians fired 39 times at the border areas of Sumy region, and 80 explosions were recorded. A private house was damaged in the Shalyhyne community as a result of a KGB attack.
Khotyn, Yunakiv, Myropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Sveska, Seredina-Buda, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled,
Details
Youth community: an FPV drone strike was carried out (1 explosion).
Velykopysarivska community: an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion), and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).
Hlukhiv community: launch of an unexploded ordnance (1 explosion) was recorded.
Shalyhyne community: there were launches of UXOs (5 explosions), mortar shelling (10 explosions), an FPV drone strike (1 explosion), and an explosive device dropped from a UAV (1 explosion). One private house was damaged as a result of the attack.
Krasnopilska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (14 explosions), mortars (2 explosions), FPV drones (11 explosions).
Khotyn community: FPV drone strike (1 explosion).
Znob-Novhorod community: FPV drone strike (1 explosion), mortar attack (6 explosions).
Seredina-Buda community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (8 explosions) were recorded.
Myropilska community: Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community. There was also shelling from cannon artillery (4 explosions).
Sveska community: The enemy attacked with cannon artillery (2 explosions).
Esman community: there was a launch of KABs (2 explosions), an FPV drone strike (1 explosion), and shelling from barrel artillery (1 explosion).
