Russian troops fired 46 times at the border areas of Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired 46 times at the border areas of Sumy region. 112 explosions were recorded, and private houses and non-residential premises in several communities were damaged.
During the day, the Russians fired 46 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 112 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
Sumy, Verkhnesirovatske, Mykolaivka village, Mykolaivka settlement, Khotyn, Yunakivka, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivka, Putivl, Novoslobidske, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Druzhbivka communities were shelled,
Details
Mykolayivka village community: a UAV (type "Geranium-2") was shelled (1 explosion), damaging a private house and a non-residential building.
Mykolaivka rural community: an aerial strike (4 explosions) was recorded, damaging 3 private houses.
Khotyn community: an attack by the KGB (5 explosions).
Novoslobidska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (6 explosions), FPV drones (2 explosions).
Sumy community: 2 UAVs of "Geranium-2" type struck Sumy city. The hit damaged a three-story building and 7 private houses.
Putivl community: there was an air strike (2 explosions).
Verkhniosyrovatske community: a UAV (Geranium-2 type) was shelled (1 explosion), damaging two private houses.
Velykopysarivska community: Russians struck with artillery (27 explosions), dropped explosive devices from UAVs (3 explosions) and attacked with a Krylo-type FPV drone (1 explosion), FPV drone (1 explosion).
Druzhbivka community: 7 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community. There was also shelling by FPV drones (3 explosions).
Bilopilska community: a UAV (Geranium-2 type) was shelled (1 explosion), damaging two private houses. There was also a mortar attack (5 explosions).
Krasnopilska community: FPV drone shelling (2 explosions), mortar shelling (8 explosions), and the dropping of explosive devices from a UAV (UAV) (5 explosions) were recorded.
Youth community: the enemy fired from artillery (self-propelled artillery systems) (11 explosions).
Miropilska community: an air strike was carried out (1 explosion).
Shalyhyne community: 7 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).
Hlukhiv community: FPV drones were shelled (4 explosions).
Esman community: Russians shelled with artillery (2 explosions).
На атакованому Україною військовому арсеналі в тверській області рф могло бути до 30 тисяч тонн боєприпасів - військовий експерт9/18/24, 11:11 AM • 12986 views