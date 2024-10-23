Russian troops fired 39 times at border areas of Sumy region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired 39 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 140 explosions were recorded. 10 communities were affected, and a critical infrastructure facility in the Bilopil community was damaged.
During the day, Russians fired 39 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 140 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
“The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Sveska, Znob-Novgorodska communities were shelled,” the statement said,
Details
Velykopysarivska community: an air strike (CAB) (2 explosions), grenade launcher (AGS) (45 explosions), FPV drone attack (1 explosion).
Youth community: the enemy shelled with artillery (11 explosions), CAB (2 explosions).
Miropilska community: Russians attacked with artillery (5 explosions).
Krasnopilska community: artillery shelling (5 explosions), mortar shelling (12 explosions), and the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs (3 explosions) were recorded.
Khotyn community: 29 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.
Bilopil community: a UAV (Geranium-2 type) was shelled. A critical infrastructure facility was damaged and dry vegetation caught fire. In addition, there was a shelling with an FPV drone (1 explosion), mortar shelling (3 explosions) and the dropping of explosive devices from a UAV (1 explosion).
Esman community: the enemy attacked with mortars (2 explosions), FPV drones (4 explosions).
Sveska community: FPV drone attacks (2 explosions), MLRS attacks (6 explosions).
Shalygino community: there was a mortar attack (2 explosions).
Znob-Novgorod community: artillery shelling was carried out (4 explosions).
Recall
Since the beginning of the year, the occupiers have fired 16 thousand times at Sumy region, which is twice as many as in the whole of 2023. Most of the attacks took place in September, when about 160 attacks were recorded.