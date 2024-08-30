Russian troops destroy ambulance station in Donetsk region

In Donetsk region, Ukrainian medics came under fire from Russian troops. The occupiers destroyed the permanent base of the emergency medical brigade. This was stated by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Another Russian war crime - another targeted shelling of Ukrainian medics in the Donetsk region. As a result of a direct hit to the permanent base of an emergency medical team, the building was completely destroyed and an ambulance was damaged - the Ministry of Health said.

The agency adds that there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Recall

At least 5 people are wounded in Kurakhove as a result of shelling with Uragan rockets . A residential building, an administrative building and a shop were damaged, with people possibly trapped under the rubble.