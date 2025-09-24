Russian troops attacked a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with two Iskander missiles: details

On Wednesday, September 24, Russian troops struck one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As a result of the strike, there are casualties among personnel. Relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The wounded are promptly provided with all necessary medical assistance, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

They also added that in order to preserve the lives and health of people, continuous work is underway to equip training centers, firing ranges, and other military facilities with reliable shelters.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on the morning of September 24, Russian occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. Currently, two dead and 8 injured are known.