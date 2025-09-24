$41.380.00
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 5742 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 12382 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 11137 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 20068 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 15227 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 16724 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14416 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 26852 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 44893 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
Publications
Exclusives
Russian troops attacked a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with two Iskander missiles: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

On September 24, Russian troops struck a training unit of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, there are casualties among personnel, and the wounded are receiving medical assistance.

Russian troops attacked a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with two Iskander missiles: details

On Wednesday, September 24, Russian troops struck one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As a result of the strike, there are casualties among personnel. Relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The wounded are promptly provided with all necessary medical assistance, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

They also added that in order to preserve the lives and health of people, continuous work is underway to equip training centers, firing ranges, and other military facilities with reliable shelters.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on the morning of September 24, Russian occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. Currently, two dead and 8 injured are known.

