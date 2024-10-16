Russian troops attack Zmiivka: 56-year-old woman wounded
A 56-year-old woman was wounded in Zmiivka, Kherson region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops from a UAV. The victim sustained an explosive injury, concussion and leg wound, and was treated at the scene.
On the afternoon of October 16, Russian troops attacked Zmiivka in the Kherson region. A 56-year-old woman was wounded in the attack. This was stated in the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.
Details
Occupation forces attacked a woman in Zmiivka with a UAV. A 56-year-old local resident, who was on the street, sustained explosive trauma, contusion and leg injury due to the drone's explosive drop
It is noted that the victim was provided with medical assistance on the spot.
Recall
In the morning, on October 16, a 56-year-old man was injured in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson as a result of Russian shelling . He went to the hospital on his own with an explosive injury and concussion, and was hospitalized in moderate condition.