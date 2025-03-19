Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: two men injured
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring two men. The victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance, and their condition is assessed as moderate.
The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, two men were injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Two men were injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Doctors assess their condition as moderate
According to him, the victims are receiving all necessary assistance.
Earlier, Fedorov warned of the threat of attack drones in the Zaporizhzhia region.