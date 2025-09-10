Russian strike on Yarova in Donetsk region: death toll rises to 25 people

In Yarova, Donetsk region, the number of victims of the Russian strike has increased: 25 people died, 18 people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin.

Among the injured, five people are in serious condition, and three are in moderate condition. Three more victims were evacuated to Dnipro, where they will receive qualified medical care.

Filashkin also added: residents of frontline settlements who need to receive social payments will be evacuated in small groups to places further away from the front.

On Tuesday, September 9, Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova, Donetsk region, where civilians were at that moment – they were receiving pension payments. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported more than 20 dead.

Later, the number of dead increased to 24 people.