Russian strike on Stepanivka in Kherson region: three girls hospitalized after shelling

On the morning of October 6, Russian occupiers shelled the settlement of Stepanivka in the Kherson urban territorial community of Kherson district, Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, three girls were hospitalized, reported the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

The girls are aged 12, 16, and 2 years and 11 months. They were admitted to medical facilities with mine-blast injuries and acute stress reactions. Currently, they are under the supervision of doctors, their health condition is stable, and their lives are not in danger.

In total, one person died and seven more were injured as a result of enemy strikes on Stepanivka. - the report says.

Recall

On Monday, October 6, Russian occupiers struck the perinatal center in Sumy. 166 people, including 11 children, were in the shelter; there were no casualties.