Russian strike on Stepanivka in Kherson region: three girls hospitalized after shelling

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 5002 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 14275 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 17812 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 21656 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 46606 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 27462 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 35083 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 63384 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75691 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90867 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - ReutersOctober 6, 06:22 AM • 11099 views
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential electionOctober 6, 06:25 AM • 12764 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv regionOctober 6, 06:37 AM • 22070 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 25203 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 12861 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 12856 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 25198 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 46609 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 173005 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 101603 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Netherlands
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 59456 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 56324 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 131934 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 64336 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 65879 views
Actual
Bild
YouTube
TikTok
Nord Stream
R-360 Neptune

Russian strike on Stepanivka in Kherson region: three girls hospitalized after shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

On the morning of October 6, Russian occupiers shelled Stepanivka, Kherson region. Three girls aged 2, 12, and 16 sustained mine-blast injuries and acute stress reactions; their condition is stable.

Russian strike on Stepanivka in Kherson region: three girls hospitalized after shelling

On the morning of October 6, Russian occupiers shelled the settlement of Stepanivka in the Kherson urban territorial community of Kherson district, Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, three girls were hospitalized, reported the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

The girls are aged 12, 16, and 2 years and 11 months. They were admitted to medical facilities with mine-blast injuries and acute stress reactions. Currently, they are under the supervision of doctors, their health condition is stable, and their lives are not in danger.

In total, one person died and seven more were injured as a result of enemy strikes on Stepanivka.

- the report says.

Recall

On Monday, October 6, Russian occupiers struck the perinatal center in Sumy. 166 people, including 11 children, were in the shelter; there were no casualties.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson Oblast
Kherson
Sumy