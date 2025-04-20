Russian strike in Stanislav, Kherson region, killed a man

A man was killed in a hostile strike on Stanislav, Kherson Oblast, on Saturday, April 19. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OMA), Oleksandr Prokudin, on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Unfortunately, the Russian army has killed another resident of Kherson Oblast. It has become known about the death of a man born in 1967, who yesterday fell under a combined hostile strike in Stanislav - wrote the official.

According to the head of the Kherson OMA, the man sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Evening Russian attack on Kherson: 7 apartments destroyed by fire in a high-rise building