Russian strike damages grain storage facility in Poltava region, part of crops destroyed - RMA

As a result of a strike by Russian troops on February 2 in Poltava region, a filled grain storage facility was damaged and part of the stored crop was lost, the head of the Poltava regional administration, Philip Pronin, said on Saturday, UNN reported.

The enemy is constantly threatening Ukraine's food security. Yesterday, another attack in the Poltava region damaged a full grain storage facility. Part of the stored crop was lost - Pronin wrote on social media.

According to him, UIA specialists will help owners to properly draw up documents for compensation for losses.

