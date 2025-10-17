Russian shelling damaged two museums in Kherson in one day - OMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers shelled two museums in Kherson on October 17. The main building of one museum, adjacent non-residential premises, a passenger car, as well as the facade and roof of another museum were damaged.
In Kherson, Russian occupiers shelled two museums in one day, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reports. As a result of the attacks, the main building of one museum and adjacent non-residential premises were damaged, and a passenger car was also affected. The RMA reports this on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
On October 17, Russian occupiers shelled a museum in Kherson. As a result, not only the building but also a civilian car parked nearby was damaged.
Later, for the second time in a day, the Russians struck another museum in the city. The incident occurred around 4:00 PM. As a result, the facade and roof of the building were damaged.
The RMA emphasized that no information about casualties had been received.
