Russian shelling damaged two museums in Kherson in one day - OMA

In Kherson, Russian occupiers shelled two museums in one day, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reports. As a result of the attacks, the main building of one museum and adjacent non-residential premises were damaged, and a passenger car was also affected. The RMA reports this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

On October 17, Russian occupiers shelled a museum in Kherson. As a result, not only the building but also a civilian car parked nearby was damaged.

Later, for the second time in a day, the Russians struck another museum in the city. The incident occurred around 4:00 PM. As a result, the facade and roof of the building were damaged.

The RMA emphasized that no information about casualties had been received.

