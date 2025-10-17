$41.640.12
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
October 17, 08:14 AM • 20595 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
October 17, 07:15 AM • 47443 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
October 17, 05:53 AM • 28718 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 59267 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Russian shelling damaged two museums in Kherson in one day - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 816 views

Russian occupiers shelled two museums in Kherson on October 17. The main building of one museum, adjacent non-residential premises, a passenger car, as well as the facade and roof of another museum were damaged.

Russian shelling damaged two museums in Kherson in one day - OMA

In Kherson, Russian occupiers shelled two museums in one day, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reports. As a result of the attacks, the main building of one museum and adjacent non-residential premises were damaged, and a passenger car was also affected. The RMA reports this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

On October 17, Russian occupiers shelled a museum in Kherson. As a result, not only the building but also a civilian car parked nearby was damaged.

Later, for the second time in a day, the Russians struck another museum in the city. The incident occurred around 4:00 PM. As a result, the facade and roof of the building were damaged.

The RMA emphasized that no information about casualties had been received.

Kherson attacked by Russian troops at noon: one person killed, four wounded - OVA14.10.25, 13:44

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kherson