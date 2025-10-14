Kherson attacked by Russian troops at noon: one person killed, four wounded - OVA

Russian troops once again shelled Kherson. According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, one woman was killed, there are injured, and medics are fighting for the life of an injured man, writes UNN.

Details

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, reported that an elderly woman died as a result of the enemy shelling.

My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased he added.

Medics are currently fighting for the life of a 55-year-old man who sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to the head, arm, and chest. His condition is serious.

Three other people – a 57-year-old man and women aged 60 and 62 – received assistance on the spot. All were diagnosed with concussions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries.

