Russian shelling caused power outages in 6 regions, Ukrainians are urged to save electricity

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 84830 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105686 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170492 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139759 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144192 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139434 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183744 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112113 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104770 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111426 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 38651 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113539 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 58833 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 65184 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170492 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183744 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174132 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201488 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190368 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142713 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142653 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147310 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138694 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155535 views
Russian shelling caused power outages in 6 regions, Ukrainians are urged to save electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17341 views

On September 28, power outages were recorded in 6 regions of Ukraine due to enemy strikes. The Ministry of Energy urges people to conserve electricity during peak hours, as the damage is hampering the operation of the power grid.

As a result of hostile attacks by Russian troops, power outages were recorded in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions on September 28. Ukrainians are urged to conserve electricity during peak hours. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Consequences of the Russian shelling

According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past 24 hours, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

In Chernihiv region , as a result of hostile shelling, household consumers were left without electricity. A total of 438 subscribers were left without electricity.

In the Kharkiv region, the fighting resulted in power outages at substations and household consumers, as well as at the railroad (no disruptions to train traffic). The power supply has been restored, the Ministry of Energy said.

Generation and consumption

The agency emphasized that thanks to the efforts of power engineers, the situation in the power system remains stable, but damage caused by enemy attacks complicates its operation.

Therefore, Ukrainians were urged to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly during peak hours.

Networks status

Western region: due to technological reasons, equipment at one of the substations was shut down, which cut off power to household consumers and the substation's own needs. The power supply has been restored. A high-voltage overhead line was also disconnected due to a thunderstorm.

Central region: a high-voltage overhead line was disconnected due to technological disruptions. It has been brought back online.

According to the Ministry of Energy, 490 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising