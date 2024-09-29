Russian shelling caused power outages in 6 regions, Ukrainians are urged to save electricity

As a result of hostile attacks by Russian troops, power outages were recorded in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions on September 28. Ukrainians are urged to conserve electricity during peak hours. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Consequences of the Russian shelling

According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past 24 hours, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

In Chernihiv region , as a result of hostile shelling, household consumers were left without electricity. A total of 438 subscribers were left without electricity.

In the Kharkiv region, the fighting resulted in power outages at substations and household consumers, as well as at the railroad (no disruptions to train traffic). The power supply has been restored, the Ministry of Energy said.

Generation and consumption

The agency emphasized that thanks to the efforts of power engineers, the situation in the power system remains stable, but damage caused by enemy attacks complicates its operation.

Therefore, Ukrainians were urged to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly during peak hours.

Networks status

Western region: due to technological reasons, equipment at one of the substations was shut down, which cut off power to household consumers and the substation's own needs. The power supply has been restored. A high-voltage overhead line was also disconnected due to a thunderstorm.

Central region: a high-voltage overhead line was disconnected due to technological disruptions. It has been brought back online.

According to the Ministry of Energy, 490 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

No plans to limit electricity in Ukraine on Sunday