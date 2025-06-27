Russian policeman set fire to power station in Voronezh region - Russian media

In the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, a police officer was detained who set fire to a transformer substation in the village of Mazurka, leaving more than a thousand people without electricity. According to one version, the man acted on the instructions of telephone scammers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

As stated, the transformer in the village of Mazurka, Povorinsky district, caught fire on the morning of June 27. Within a few minutes, the arsonist was detained at the scene — he turned out to be a local police officer. Due to his actions, more than a thousand people were left without electricity.

According to sources, the man initially tried to carry out sabotage in other settlements — Baichurove and Rizdvyane, as well as in the village of Tanzeriy, Borisoglebsky district. However, these attempts were not "successful" — either people were on duty at the places of the supposed arson, or the man simply could not start a fire.

He has been detained. Special service employees are working with him. According to one version, telephone scammers could have convinced him to commit arson. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the employee would be dismissed for negative reasons.

It was previously established that the detainee was under the influence of telephone scammers, who had previously convinced him to transfer 800 thousand rubles to them. In exchange for promising to return this money, the man was forced to commit illegal acts - reported the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Voronezh region.

