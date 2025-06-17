Russia is actively promoting Russian "Orthodoxy" in African countries as part of its hybrid expansion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The DIU stated that the Kremlin regime is involving the Russian Orthodox Church in the implementation of its own political goals outside the Russian Federation.

The Kremlin authorities are actively using the Russian Orthodox Church as an instrument of hybrid influence on the African continent. – said Andriy Yusov, Representative of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

He stressed that religious initiatives from Moscow are accompanied by the formation of networks of influence.

Under the guise of a "spiritual mission," the ROC is forming pro-Russian networks to promote narratives beneficial to the Kremlin. – Yusov said.

One of the key areas of expansion was the emergence of a separate church structure.

One of the key elements of influence was the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa — an organization created by the ROC in December 2021 as a response to the recognition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine by Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria. – said the Representative of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

After that, according to Yusov, the ROC began active operations in African countries.

The ROC initiated "transfers" of priests in a number of African countries under Moscow's jurisdiction, calling it "protection from the schism of the church." – he said.

The response from the Church of Alexandria was not long in coming.

In response, the Orthodox Church of Alexandria officially called the actions of the Russians an invasion of its canonical territory. – added Yusov.

He also said that the Russians are trying to consolidate the presence of the ROC through the construction of churches and educational projects.

The ROC is building churches in Africa and implementing educational initiatives to build trust among the local population in Moscow's narratives. – stressed the Representative of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In conclusion, Yusov stressed that Russia's actions in Africa are not limited to military means.

The aggressor state is actively exporting not only weapons, but also "Orthodoxy" to Africa. The church is used as an instrument of influence and undermining legitimate church structures. This is another element of Russia's hybrid expansion. – said Andriy Yusov.

