Russian Patriarch Kirill hides in the tax system like Ivan Prokhorov - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Journalists have discovered that Patriarch Kirill is registered in the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation as Ivan Prokhorov. His TIN and date of birth match Gundyaev's data, which may indicate concealment of income.

Russian Patriarch Kirill hides in the tax system like Ivan Prokhorov - media

Patriarch Kirill is mentioned in the federal tax system of the Russian Federation under the pseudonym Ivan Prokhorov. This data was found by journalists of "Nastoyashcheye Vremya" and "Radio Svoboda", reports UNN referring to the Telegram channel "System".

Details

The fact that Patriarch Kirill (in the world Vladimir Gundyaev) is registered in the Russian tax system as Ivan Zakharovich Prokhorov can be verified in the open database of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation.

The remaining data of the church representative, including the TIN and date of birth, match Gundyaev's data.

According to investigative journalists, until now, only security officials and government officials have used tax pseudonyms. This is the first time this has been noticed among church representatives. The goal, as a rule, is one: concealing income and property.

Fox News showed the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill at night and labeled Kyiv as Russia20.04.25, 10:08 • 8432 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
