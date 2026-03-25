Russian officers are massively writing off and selling weapons in the Zaporizhzhia direction - ATESH

The partisan movement "ATESH" reported a scheme of illegal sale of weapons and ammunition in Russian army units in the Zaporizhzhia direction. According to their data, company commanders and warehouse chiefs are involved in this. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to "ATESH", Russian servicemen remove some of the weapons from accounting, registering them as lost in battle or damaged. After that, the weapons are transferred to intermediaries and sold through illegal channels.

This includes, in particular, modern AK-12 and AK-102 assault rifles, which, according to the partisans, enter the black market and criminal circles through temporarily occupied Tokmak and Melitopol.

What this means for Russian servicemen

Instead, ordinary occupiers, according to "ATESH", are issued outdated AK-74 assault rifles and other old models.

Occupiers pulled fuel trucks to the base in Luhansk ATESH

The movement claims that such weapons often misfire or jam during combat, which directly affects the combat capability of units and increases losses.

"ATESH" notes that Russian servicemen themselves are aware of the situation, but cannot influence it.

According to the partisans, while commanders profit from the sale of modern weapons, personnel are sent to the front with weapons that can fail at a critical moment.

Occupiers in Luhansk region are massively handing out summonses to men at checkpoints - partisans