Occupiers pulled fuel trucks to the base in Luhansk ATESH

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, Russian troops have moved a significant number of fuel tankers to one of their bases. The facility is used as a key logistics hub. This was reported by ATESH partisans, writes UNN.

Details

According to the partisan movement, the facility in question is the territory of the former "Transpele" enterprise (LLC "Laa-Trans").

After previous strikes on the oil depot, activity at the facility significantly increased. Constant movement of equipment, an increase in the number of trucks, and enhanced security were recorded there.

Foot patrols also operate on the territory.

Role of the facility

It is reported that the base has effectively become the main fuel supply center for Russian forces in the region.

The occupiers continue to use damaged infrastructure without carrying out restoration work.

Previously, Special Operations Forces launched strikes on an oil depot in Luhansk, in which, according to ATESH, agents of the movement were involved.

Coordinates of the facility: 48.5377334, 39.3547078.

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