Occupiers in Luhansk region are massively handing out summonses to men at checkpoints - partisans

Control over men of conscription age has been strengthened in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast. This was reported by activists of the ATESH movement, writes UNN.

Details

According to underground sources, at checkpoints, representatives of the occupation structures are massively issuing orders to register for military service.

Documents are received not only by men of conscription age, but also by persons over 30 years old. According to activists, such actions are aimed at expanding the mobilization resource.

Threats and coercion

Activists note that in case of refusal to comply with the requirements, threats are used. In particular, the occupation structures warn of possible visits to the place of residence for the purpose of forced registration.

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A similar practice was already used in the occupied territories in 2022.

According to underground sources, the current actions are related to attempts to compensate for the losses of Russian troops at the expense of the local population.

Activists emphasize that forced mobilization in the occupied territories previously led to significant losses among local residents.

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