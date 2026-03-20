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"Cyber-Atesh" learned about numerous crimes within the Russian army - details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1698 views

Partisans gained access to reports of corruption and fictitious injuries in the Russian army. Occupiers simulate injuries surgically for the sake of millions in payments.

"Cyber-Atesh" learned about numerous crimes within the Russian army - details

Specialists from "Cyber-ATESH" have gained access to classified analytical materials from Russian security agencies, which describe numerous crimes within the Russian army. This is reported by UNN with reference to the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

This document contains information about large-scale corruption, fictitious injuries, and abuses among servicemen participating in the war against Ukraine.

Schemes for illegally obtaining multi-million dollar payments for "injuries" are widespread in Russian units. Some servicemen deliberately detonate grenades near themselves, inflict injuries on themselves, or forge documents.

According to the partisan movement "ATESH", in some cases, injuries are even simulated surgically – fragments are implanted into the bodies of servicemen to create the appearance of combat wounds and receive due payments.

Recall

In Russia, due to losses in the war with Ukraine, the demographic crisis has deepened to a critical level. Against this background, the Kremlin has intensified propaganda for large families, introduced payments for pregnant schoolgirls, and increased pressure on women and doctors.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
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