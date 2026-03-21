ATESH partisans discovered a network of Russian ammunition depots in Donbas

Photo: t.me/atesh_ua

Agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement have uncovered a network of Russian army ammunition depots in the occupied Donbas. This was reported by UNN with reference to the "ATESH" movement.

Details

Partisans discovered facilities where 152 mm artillery ammunition and mortar shells are stored, used to supply artillery and mortar crews.

Some of the already discovered warehouses no longer exist. The occupiers will feel the consequences for the rest in the near future - stated the "ATESH" movement.

Recall

"Cyber-ATESH" specialists gained access to classified analytical materials of Russian law enforcement agencies, which describe numerous crimes within the occupation army.