Russian night strikes left Zaporizhzhia without electricity - OBA

On the night of August 30, power went out on several streets in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian strikes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), Ivan Fedorov.

In Zaporizhzhia, power went out on some streets as a result of enemy strikes - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, energy workers will begin eliminating the consequences as soon as the security situation allows.

The official also warned about the threat of ballistic missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast and other regions of Ukraine where an air raid alert has been declared.

"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast," Fedorov reported at 04:06.

Recall

On the night of August 30, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least three UAVs. A fire broke out, and private houses were destroyed. No one was injured.