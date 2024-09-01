Russian missiles hit Sumy region: one person killed, four wounded

On August 31, 2024, in the evening, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the communities in the Sumy district. The explosion damaged grain trucks that were to be used to harvest and transport the crops. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

One person died and four were injured as a result of the missile strike. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Enemy shelling has damaged the infrastructure needed for harvesting, jeopardizing agricultural work in the region. Local authorities are urging citizens to observe safety precautions and respond promptly to air raid warnings.

